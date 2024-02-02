Google Bard images made with Imagen 2 aren't displayed but are links to JFIF - but works in Edge
-
ChuckBaggett
Google Bard has just gained the ability to make images using Imagen 2.
In Vivaldi, the images aren't displayed as images but are instead showing as links to JFIF file downloads.
It works right in MS Edge, showing the images as images.
Can one make Vivaldi show these as images?
<img _ngcontent-ng-c1815376602="" class="image" src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/bard/APmgjFsmh16UeVm6aPm11wF-WzHm1IAsEp9rQ9AS5X_IpthhDP-YBc-XziSFHXI2bje02jR1ntrBrliK483Q6Hr6fUGjsv84yIN0qQ4zSKad6FshBWqAKAARCgUCkle1tGcRbYafAynYwLOyODbchP_vcECLdCbgMGABhH8nVMzXnMZKv950e7qXzPRFgksUQrt5uUAx1CHbvpH5GQPS7A0amnnSjMv5oCRNb3yThQA8QuN-wk15zNuuoG70TRwIJPa2R4NUNrfG1Qsd6ZzrTBQ_w5lYZrVSgt15Ub-3OCiZCLTZERtmyuBFTOu-o4tXrSsWRgTdF32vhmI_MlSAKX8" alt="Image of a cat">
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
This is from mobile
Try disabling the AdBlocker, if persist, continue below .
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps