Searching Web for info - then cannot return to previous page.
Using 'Startpage' and searching for item to buy. After searching one page I cannot return to main List. Funny enough the Return icon on this page is showing as working. I have been using Vivaldi and Startpage for several years, this is the first time I have faced this problem.
Grizzly0814
This is something I have noticed with any browser using start page and I believe its part of their system. Using firefox I cant go back I have to go to previous tab, same with vivaldi and so on. I could be wrong but anytime I use start page thats what I have to do.
Because of this, I use the option to open links in a new tab, because if a search engine is really private, it don't log the searches and don't permit to turn back to the search results from the page you visit. Another sign of the privacy is, that the search engine don`t show the searched concept in the URL.