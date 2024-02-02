BUG: Unable to reload multiple selected tabs when using the F5 hotkey...
-
We are unable to reload multiple selected tabs when using the F5 hotkey. As a workaround, we have to use the right click menu to do it. You can test by opening multiple google.com tabs then type some text into the search field of each one. Use SHIFT+CLICK to select all the tabs then press F5 to reload them all together. If a tab reloads properly, the search field is cleared--but currently, only the focussed tab gets cleared. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-103721]
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Does this function appear on any Help Page?
This would be more a Feature Request instead of a Bug.
--
Before the Official Report,
Have you followed the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps?
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@TsunamiZ Confirmed.