Tab selection outlines are graphically bugged. Some outlines are dotted while others are solid. Some outlines also stick out by 1 px at bottom, which you can see by zooming in with the Windows hotkey WIN+PLUS. You can test by creating 6 tabs, then stack the last 3, so you have both kinds of tabs to test. Then SHIFT+CLICK to select them all, forwards and backwards. You will see the graphical bugs like in the screenshots. Please fix.

Also, while fixing this, please add an option to let us set the tab selection outline style to be "solid" instead of "dotted", for a less busy and cleaner look.

[bug reported VB-103720]