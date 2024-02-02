TLDR: I can't open Vivaldi unless I use Vivaldi to open a HTML file. Is this known?

Since today, I have been unable to open Vivaldi. The window opens, but it is stuck indefinitely at the phase where it's just a grey vivaldi logo on a blank background. I was unable to circumvent this by:

Updating Creating a separate installation Clearing user data in /local/

However, by accident, I was able to open it properly by using it to open an HTML file. I thought it would be helpful to post this and see if anything useful reveals itself.