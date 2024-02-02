Bizarre Vivaldi Opening Bug
-
TLDR: I can't open Vivaldi unless I use Vivaldi to open a HTML file. Is this known?
Since today, I have been unable to open Vivaldi. The window opens, but it is stuck indefinitely at the phase where it's just a grey vivaldi logo on a blank background. I was unable to circumvent this by:
- Updating
- Creating a separate installation
- Clearing user data in /local/
However, by accident, I was able to open it properly by using it to open an HTML file. I thought it would be helpful to post this and see if anything useful reveals itself.
-
Never heard of anything like that. And running a virgin instance of it doesn't alter this?
-
@Tyroid What security software to you run on your machine? (And, BTW, what's the hardware, and what version of Windows?)