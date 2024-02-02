Hide Text on only specific bookmarks
I saw that you can sat your bookmar bar to only show symbols, it would be nice to have the option to only hide the text on bookmarks that i recognize the icon to, or at least an option to only hide the text to bookmarks that actually have icons.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pauly2000 Just rename the bookmark.
@Pesala Yes i know that i could do that, it will also be how i use it for now. Would just have been nice to have the full name still saved and showing up in other places.
You could make another bookmark (in some other folder that is not bookmarks bar), but I guess that would've been redundant.
I think it's a decent feature suggestion. Having a toggle option in the context menu when you right click on the bookmark in the bookmarks bar:
Show icon only
Show text only
And maybe right clicking the bookmark bar could also have those same options but it would toggle it for all bookmarks in bookmarks bar.
@LongLife Yes thats what i would have had in mind. Plus setting them to icon only still lets you see the full name on hover