I like the browser but until I have a Speed Dial Home page that I can use to visit all my daily sites I will not use it as a daily driver. (Think Opera Speed Dial).
mib2berlin
@boidsonly
Hi, I don't understand your request, you can add all your daily sites to the Speed Dial.
You can even create more than one Speed Dial.
If you meant daily visited sites, there is a request about but it got only 18 user votes in 6 Years.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29009/option-for-most-visited-sites-on-speed-dial
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
This is probably already here
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=Speed Dial&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
On the other side,
You can add either https://news.opera.com | https://news.google.com/ or any other as a SpeedDial, Panel, Bookmark...
Also,
Some useful links:
