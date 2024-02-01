Vivaldi finds its way into the upcoming Ford Explorer
Starting in 2025, the Ford Explorer comes with Vivaldi’s powerful browsing integration in its all-new Ford Digital Experience.
Being the first browser on the Android Automotive OS, we are now available in Lincoln Nautilus, Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Volvo, Renault’s next-generation cars – Megane E-Tech Electric, All-New Austral, Renault Master, and all future cars with OpenR Link system, select Audi models from the Volkswagen group, Mercedes E-Class and CLE Coupe, and the recently launched Lynk & Co.