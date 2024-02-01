Hide Close All Tabs and Extension Question
twisted8000
Hello, so is there anyway to hide all close tab options except close tab? Didn't know if I could do that in CSS or not.
Second question I use Download Statusbar extension. What Vivaldi keeps doing is telling me I can't use the extension on a page and it's already on the page. Didn't know if I can get it to stop without killing notifications.
Thanks
@twisted8000 Hi,
Not really sure what you mean, do you mean the tab context menu? It can be customized, a quite unique feature in Vivaldi:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
I use Download Statusbar extension.
Don't know this extension, do you have a link to it?
What Vivaldi keeps doing is telling me I can't use the extension on a page and it's already on the page.
How does Vivaldi tell you this? Make a screenshot.
Which page? Provide a link.