Good morning. Well, anyone choosing an installation in portable mode, does so on purpose. So that its will is accomplished, which therefore implies that no data relating to the installation or use of the application on which it is based is placed by the program itself at any time outside of the location that was designated during the installation phase by this person. Besides, what can be noted about the installer file for Windows produced by this company? At least one file is created, in any case in the user's Home folder, .vivaldi_reporting_data, as well as all the information which relates to the user's choices on the subjects of the previous installation, which are therefore, the installation mode and location as well as the selected options. Information which are kept post-installation. This is therefore how the trust a person has placed in this company is considered. What a pity that it is so. Regards.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Do not exist Vivaldi Portable but Vivaldi Standalone.
Their are not the same.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
If you had a previous installation as Default Installation, that info its detected, you have to use de Advanced to access StandAlone and separate the installations.
That's a matter of terminology and as always it's all about taste.. So yes, here obviously portable could only refer to the option Install standalone; I can hardly determine how someone could manage to misinterpret that.
Not really,
Portable means you can move it an keep your data without leaving traces on the host system.
You can open a Feature Request asking to add a clearest explanation.
Exist a FR to make V Portable despite points more about Passwords.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85034/please-do-vivaldi-full-portable-with-pass-logins-save
It appears, while the definition of portable was not unknown to me, the one of standalone certainly was. I supposed that portable and standalone could reasonably be interpreted as being synonyms of each other because they both refer to something that can run isolated when interpreting standalone as "it stands alone".
At last, now knowing the definition of standalone, I realize that it could not be interpreted as portable since, to put it simply, portable has for criteria it doesn't use an installer. Yet nothing of this aspect does affect the pertinence of the point that is in scope.
However, a standalone installation does indeed 'stand alone'. Using standalone installations, a user can place multiple versions of Vivaldi on the same system in a non-interfering basis, which is one of its primary purposes. Each installation "stands alone" from the others, and can be updated or tweaked separately without any impact on the others. While your misunderstanding of the meaning of the term is not uncommon, it is perhaps one of the best and most accurate terminologies for what such a version actually "is".
Since a standalone installation is not intended to be a full portable installation, I'm not sure what your "pertinent point" actually is.
Could this terminological digression be the cause? Certainly necessary, this extension of discussion, having gone beyond what was necessary, turned out to be an error. A digression which, although seemingly innocent, has just claimed its first victim; title of this discussion and content of the initial text would apparently no longer be visible or forgotten by a participant in this discussion. However, these are still very present and, moreover, unchanged.
In summary, the relevant point can therefore be interpreted in these terms: Consent – without or with. . See Vivaldi Technologies AS' End user license agreement on this subject.
Until someone is able to provide proof here that my statement is unfounded, any Vivaldi user of the said installation mode is entitled to assume that there is no clause dealing with the freedom that Vivaldi takes to be able to create files for its personal interest outside of said location, or any information intended for the identification of the parameters of the last installation carried out.
Rare are the users of open source programs (including the operating system) naive enough to still ignore the common practices of developers of non-open source programs or code, as this one is a representative. I nevertheless wished to give a chance to draw a completely different conclusion, but in vain. This at least had the merit for me of drawing a good lesson from it, thus making it easy to have to uninstall it from the Windows side, however without neglecting to resort to an inspection of the Windows registry, thanks to a well-founded suspicion. And what was my surprise again to find that this company goes so far as to cram in data that no argument can justify. Which data is excluded from the application uninstallation moreover.
Anyone responsible and keen to ensure the integrity of their work tool will appreciate the qualities of Regscanner from Nirsoft, to carry out the necessary registry stripping after it has been polluted by this company. Needless to say, Microsoft's registry editor, with its well-deserved reputation for mediocrity and incompetence, has no role to play in this task.
P.S.: If I were one of the developers of this company, I could not serve it without feeling ashamed. I no longer even wish to mention her by name as the image of the illustrious composer whose surname she dared to borrow would be further tarnished.
DoctorG Ambassador
Unfortunately after uninstalling all my installed Vivaldi versions the stats file still is in folder.
As this is not needed user data it should be removed.