Information kept by Vivaldi outside the location designated by the user for this purpose without their consent

Good morning. Well, anyone choosing an installation in portable mode, does so on purpose. So that its will is accomplished, which therefore implies that no data relating to the installation or use of the application on which it is based is placed by the program itself at any time outside of the location that was designated during the installation phase by this person. Besides, what can be noted about the installer file for Windows produced by this company? At least one file is created, in any case in the user's Home folder, .vivaldi_reporting_data, as well as all the information which relates to the user's choices on the subjects of the previous installation, which are therefore, the installation mode and location as well as the selected options. Information which are kept post-installation. This is therefore how the trust a person has placed in this company is considered. What a pity that it is so. Regards.