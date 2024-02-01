Information kept by Vivaldi outside the location designated by the user for this purpose without their consent
-
Good morning. Well, anyone choosing an installation in portable mode, does so on purpose. So that its will is accomplished, which therefore implies that no data relating to the installation or use of the application on which it is based is placed by the program itself at any time outside of the location that was designated during the installation phase by this person. Besides, what can be noted about the installer file for Windows produced by this company? At least one file is created, in any case in the user's Home folder, .vivaldi_reporting_data, as well as all the information which relates to the user's choices on the subjects of the previous installation, which are therefore, the installation mode and location as well as the selected options. Information which are kept post-installation. This is therefore how the trust a person has placed in this company is considered. What a pity that it is so. Regards.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Do not exist Vivaldi Portable but Vivaldi Standalone.
Their are not the same.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
If you had a previous installation as Default Installation, that info its detected, you have to use de Advanced to access StandAlone and separate the installations.
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
That's a matter of terminology and as always it's all about taste.. So yes, here obviously portable could only refer to the option Install standalone; I can hardly determine how someone could manage to misinterpret that.
-
Not really,
Portable means you can move it an keep your data without leaving traces on the host system.
You can open a Feature Request asking to add a clearest explanation.
Exist a FR to make V Portable despite points more about Passwords.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85034/please-do-vivaldi-full-portable-with-pass-logins-save
-
It appears, while the definition of portable was not unknown to me, the one of standalone certainly was. I supposed that portable and standalone could reasonably be interpreted as being synonyms of each other because they both refer to something that can run isolated when interpreting standalone as "it stands alone".
At last, now knowing the definition of standalone, I realize that it could not be interpreted as portable since, to put it simply, portable has for criteria it doesn't use an installer. Yet nothing of this aspect does affect the pertinence of the point that is in scope.