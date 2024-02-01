Exit fullscreen video scrolls tabs
-
I have this issue with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34, 64-bit (there is newer Vivaldi but I can't see any resolution in changelog). Tabs are horizontal, horizontal scrolling enabled.
After exit from fullscreen video (youtube) tabs are scrolled in a such way that active tab (to which video belongs) is shifted to right plus with about 10 more tabs - hidden from sight.
It's annoying to have to scroll searching for your active tab again and again.
-
mib2berlin
@elfant
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Vivaldi 6.5.3206.59.
There was a lot change logs since 6.4, we have now 7 updates in 6.5 alone.
Maybe this depends on the Tab Cycling settings?
You can download 6.5 and install it as standalone install and test it there, if you not want to update for some reason.
If you downgrade before you may have a broken profile now, this can cause such errors.
Cheers, mib