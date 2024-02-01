I have this issue with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34, 64-bit (there is newer Vivaldi but I can't see any resolution in changelog). Tabs are horizontal, horizontal scrolling enabled.

After exit from fullscreen video (youtube) tabs are scrolled in a such way that active tab (to which video belongs) is shifted to right plus with about 10 more tabs - hidden from sight.

It's annoying to have to scroll searching for your active tab again and again.