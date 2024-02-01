Mail Multiple Label Selection
I use Mail Labels extensively. It works but is clunky. Adding a drop down with checkboxes to facilitate multiple label selections would be extremely helpful, facilitate ease-of-use, speed up workflow. I have been asking for this option '// improvement for many months & yes, I know Vivaldi has a very small, but dedicated workforce but I see improvements and fixes in almost every snapshot which IMHO are ancillary & cosmetic, rather than useful. Is there any way of giving this request some love besides the "voting" system which may not be the way to go. I'm frustrated. TIA
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif This seems to be the same as Drop Down Menu for Labels and Flags.
It is possible to use the Access Keys on the context menu to quickly add labels, but it is still only one at a time.
There is also this related existing feature request https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60057/label-management
@Pesala said in Mail Multiple Label Selection:
It is possible to use the Access Keys on the context menu to quickly add labels, but it is still only one at a time
@Pesala @WildEnte Thanks for responding to my "nag". My post is another attempt for attention. I've got to find a way to bring this to the programmer(s), I think @gmg. Can you help escalate this request? Thank you.