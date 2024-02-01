Questions about vivaldi
I want to try out vivaldi on android, so i want to know some stuff. How good is vivaldis adblocking and tracker blocking on android? Can i add extensions on android? Is there something like about:config or chrome://flags in vivaldi? How fast is the android version?
@sekinpetr, the inbuild ad and trackerblocker is quite effective, but currently you can't add extensions in mobile.
vivaldi://flags
the same as in the desktop version
