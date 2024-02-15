Chrome Tab Style - [v2.0.6 - 02/15/2024]
-
- Version 2.0.6 - https://bit.ly/chrome-tab-style
- Fix Bugs
- More complete, soft, natural rounded corners like Chrome.
- Fix errors related to Stack Tab mode
- Colors are compatible with many themes as default
- Edit some key colors directly from vivaldi system settings
- Some other secondary color codes can be adjusted via code
-
@nguoidadolangthang said in Chrome Tab Style - Do You Like It?:
- Do you like such an interface?
The Chrome interface is primitive, why should Vivaldi be simplified to this...
-
@Capushon Much depends on personal preferences each person is the main one. For me, the Vivaldi interface is too outdated and bad compared to current browsers
-
@nguoidadolangthang said in Chrome Tab Style - Do You Like It?:
Vivaldi interface is too outdated and bad compared to current browsers
Vivaldi is the only one that has a more or less beautiful interface, the rest are all wooden with nailed buttons...
-
@nguoidadolangthang I also like the Chrome tab style
@Capushon I think that's a lot of personal preferences and I'm glad that you can adjust (closely) everything in Vivaldi with CSS or JS.
-
@oudstand You can try it out if you want. It still has many bugs.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1J5q9UUs5sxBlYVUcY1KIoD7bx7DNQ-2sM7BxoOWKt0g/edit?usp=sharing
-
@nguoidadolangthang Meant to mention this on your Firefox tab mod, but it could help here too.
To help prevent the CSS from being tied to specific theme colors, you can make use of the predefined Vivaldi theme CSS color variables and
color-mix(). https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/color_value/color-mix
Here, for example, I used
color-mix()to brighten up the theme highlight color in a way that would work with most theme settings:
/* Color highlighted text in the address bar to match the border */ .UrlBar-UrlField.url.vivaldi-addressfield::selection { background-color: color-mix(in hsl, var(--colorHighlightBg) 50%, var(--colorHighlightBgFaded)); color: var(--colorAccentBg); }
-
@nomadic Oh, yes. Thank you for your information. Using it like this will make it much neater.
-
@nguoidadolangthang said in Chrome Tab Style - [v1.0.0]:
Maybe you just haven’t seen what Vivaldi could look like?
-
@Capushon Oh, this theme is too classy for you. This is different for each person's preference. To me, your theme is too ugly, too cumbersome and confusing. I only share with those who share the same interests ^^
-
Some people are so accustomed to “wooden things” like the Chrome interface that beautiful themes like Opera Presto (which Vivaldi grew up with) cause them embarrassment
-
@Capushon I wouldn't call the Chrome UI "wooden". Just boring
Now with Vivaldi, you can get REAL wood UI:
https://themes.vivaldi.net/browse?s=wood
-
@Capushon Therefore it is not for you, it is for me and those who are interested in it. If you don't like it then you can continue to use what you feel is "not wood"
-
Version 2.0.1 is out !!!!
-
Version 2.0.5 is out !!!!
-
This is just awesome! Thanks