Option to remove arrows next to folders on bookmark toolbar.
Gravitorvox
Recently an update added downwards pointing arrows next to folders on the bookmarks toolbar. This takes up too much space for me and I'd like there to be an option to remove them and make it like it used to be.
Pesala Ambassador
@Gravitorvox Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/49245/option-to-turn-off-the-bookmarks-arrow Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
You can achieve this with a CSS mod, if you are comfortable with that. (Check the modding forum to learn how). The code is quite simple:
.bookmarkbarItem.folder span.VivaldiSvgIcon { display: none; }
