I am sooo tired of accidentally downloading a file to the wrong folder.

I have my options set to prompt me when I download a file to allow me to save it where I want. When the Download window pops up, I instinctively click the first button which is Save not Save As... Vivaldi then immediately downloads the file to last folder I used. Sort of defeats the purpose of why I have the download option set to prompt.

I then have to figure out which was the last folder I used to find the file. If it's going to immediately download the file, I'd prefer it use the default downlaod folder. That way at least I'd know where it is.

I see from the feature requests that other users have complained about this (and related) download issue all the way back to 2015. Isn't it about time you address this?