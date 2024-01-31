RAM usage alongside gaming
Hello,
I have recently come across Vivaldi web browser after looking it up for Chrome alternatives. I have 8GB of RAM installed on a Ryzen processor but Chrome cripples my PC to the point I can't use it in background while playing games and using teamspeak (I play Minecraft btw)
I want to make Vivaldi my primary browser but I have following concerns:
- Is it more or equally safe as Chrome?
- Will it eat up my RAM like Chrome does?
- I had issues with Chrome and Nvidia drivers, my Chrome would start glitching and graphics being broken, it had to switch to OpenGL to fix this.
Right now, I don't have options to increase my PC's RAM, I'm looking for alternatives, I heard there's Brave browser too but I don't like its crypto features (bloat)
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Here are some things:
Chromium is the Core for Both
@viczor said in RAM usage alongside gaming:
- Is it more or equally safe as Chrome?
It's safer,
Vivaldi removes Tracking and other Spying tricks
Look around the Forum and you will see about that.
- Will it eat up my RAM like Chrome does?
It depends on what you use too but AFAIK V is lighter than Chrome
You should try and see by yourself
There are some settings to reduce its consumption also [*]
- I had issues with Chrome and Nvidia drivers, my Chrome would start glitching and graphics being broken, it had to switch to OpenGL to fix this.
There's a Flag that would help for any Chromiums, in Vivaldi it works.
Enable this:
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
Right now, I don't have options to increase my PC's RAM, I'm looking for alternatives
[*] Check here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60564/guide-vivaldi-on-old-low-end-computers
Also,
Some useful links:
