Chromium is the Core for Both

Is it more or equally safe as Chrome?

It's safer,

Vivaldi removes Tracking and other Spying tricks

Look around the Forum and you will see about that.

Will it eat up my RAM like Chrome does?

It depends on what you use too but AFAIK V is lighter than Chrome

You should try and see by yourself

There are some settings to reduce its consumption also [*]

I had issues with Chrome and Nvidia drivers, my Chrome would start glitching and graphics being broken, it had to switch to OpenGL to fix this.

There's a Flag that would help for any Chromiums, in Vivaldi it works.

Enable this:

chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist

Right now, I don't have options to increase my PC's RAM, I'm looking for alternatives

[*] Check here:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60564/guide-vivaldi-on-old-low-end-computers

