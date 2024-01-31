[Menus] Customized context/menus get reset to default on upgrade (VB-103524)

Thanks for the quick fix on this one - Hopefully this will be more robust on upgrade

[Translate] Use a newer/better translation server (VB-103503)

From a quick test I did earlier, I can say the new translation works generally much better, and is able to detect language from fewer words. So people who actually use translate should be happy for this

[Address bar][Themes] Selection does not use themes highlight color (VB-92801)

While I understand why some would want this for consistency between the theme and selection colour, I'm not sure it's a good idea. IMO it was better with the colour being consistent between the url bar selection and the web page selection. I.e. determined by the default OS selection colour (or is it set by Blink?)

Some users (not me!) might set their highlight very similar to the background, and so will now have a really hard time telling when the url is selected or not.

On that note, does anyone know the CSS selector for the url selection colour?

This is slightly better for me at least: