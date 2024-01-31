Small Chromium bump [déjà vu] – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3256.4
We have a quick follow up snapshot today, just to get you the latest security fixes from the Chromium team.
Click here to see the full blog post
1st not 2nd déjà vu
2 Strikes in One Shot!
no crash warning? (I had no crash)
@Ruarí or Small Chromium Bump SP1
@derDay I'm waiting for some OKs in here before updating, better safe than sorry
@derDay This should fix the crash for the people who had it last time, "[Crash][Extensions] Follow up to crash fix with extension warnings (VB-103443)"
@iAN-CooG The fix VB-103443 should resolve that crash
@Ruarí Is your favourite theme "Hot Pink"?
@Pathduck Are you trying to tell me it isn't yours?
P.S. Here is one of my unicycles
Something strange.
I usually got this after some time in previous snapshots.
Now, it pops up at start…
A sticky Chewy Gum impooossible to remove?
Sooo cool!
@iAN-CooG OK
[Menus] Customized context/menus get reset to default on upgrade (VB-103524)
Thanks for the quick fix on this one - Hopefully this will be more robust on upgrade
[Translate] Use a newer/better translation server (VB-103503)
From a quick test I did earlier, I can say the new translation works generally much better, and is able to detect language from fewer words. So people who actually use translate should be happy for this
[Address bar][Themes] Selection does not use themes highlight color (VB-92801)
While I understand why some would want this for consistency between the theme and selection colour, I'm not sure it's a good idea. IMO it was better with the colour being consistent between the url bar selection and the web page selection. I.e. determined by the default OS selection colour (or is it set by Blink?)
Some users (not me!) might set their highlight very similar to the background, and so will now have a really hard time telling when the url is selected or not.
On that note, does anyone know the CSS selector for the url selection colour?
This is slightly better for me at least:
/* Input text selection background */ #browser input:focus::selection, #browser textarea:focus::selection, #browser [contenteditable]:focus::selection { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBgDark) !important; }
There's still something weird going with address matching in the address field. There's a delay between when a result shows up highlighted and when you can actually go to that result.
Example: if I quickly type in "viva", I almost immediately get a suggestion for a bookmark of https://forum.vivaldi.net/, but if I hit Enter right away, I'm redirected to a default search engine search for "viva" (in my case DDG it that matters); if instead I wait around two seconds, I get correctly redirected to this forum. I noticed that the initial suggestion shows up as a "Best Result (Nickname)" (even though I don't have a bookmark with that name) and only after those two seconds it changes to "Best Result (Bookmark)" and the favicon changes too (the one for the nickname result is red & white like on vivaldi.net, the one that updates after that is the blue & white like the current one here).
Edit: just remembered that there's also interference between search engine nicknames and bookmark nicknames - i.e. I have a search engine with "li" as a nickname and also a bookmark the nickname for which starts with "li" - and I get misdirected to the bookmark if I quickly type in "li something".
Running on Windows 11 26040.1000.
Should I fill in a bug report?
This is a bit of a corner case.
I use the extension: Extensity
The extension allows you to quickly toggle extensions or groups of extensions on and off. When you turn the extensions off, the extensions icon will disappear from the addressbar. And when you enable an extension again, the extension icon will re-appear.
The last few snapshots, I've noticed that when re-enabling an extension, it will duplicate the icon. So if I repeatedly disable and enable some extension, my addressbar will be filled with duplicate extensions.
Crimsonshade
This seems to have introduced a bug for me: Tabs with an auto-reload set no longer display the loading bar that counts down until the refresh occurs.
Feren OS 2023.04 / KDE 5.25.5
Aronand Vivaldi Team
@killchain: Please do
@pathduck: Very welcome [Translate] fixes! Noticeable improvement, at least subjectively