@mib2berlin Thank you for our support! It worked. I've figured out why I don't have the default and why it was not working in the beginning with the copy. So my OSD was bugging me, I had 5 profiles but in order for them to be profile 1-5 I created 6 profiles and deleted profile 1 which deletes the Default directory. This is why I didn't have it in the first place. The second problem was that when I deleted vivaldi from .config and started the app to get the dir recreated I haven't deleted the directories inside the profiles. As soon as I've deleted everything in the new profiles and copied the old one it worked like a charm, even the tabs are there. And yes even on the new one I don't have Default now only profile 1-5. Thanks once again !