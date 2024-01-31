broken config
Hi, I have a strange problem with my vivaldi instalation. I was on vacation for a month and yesterday I've started my PC and vivaldi and the profiles that I have are not starting. As soon as I delete the .config/vivaldi it is working but all my profiles are gone. If I try to delete everything and copy only the profiles directories it still is not working. Any tips what to try next?
mib2berlin
@adfslasdgiksda
Hi, in rare cases a session file broke and Vivaldi cant start.
Copy all over but not the 2 Sessions folders in the profile "Default" which is the main profile.
You lost all tabs in this profile.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin On my original(broken) vivaldi I don't have a Default directory also even after removing the sessions and saved sessions it still is not working, so either I didn't understood what to do or our suggestion is not working
mib2berlin
@adfslasdgiksda
Hm, this is a bit strange, I use stable and snapshot installed and both have the folder "Default".
In your broken profile are folders "Profile 1" "Profile 2" and so forth.
Create a new profile in your clean profile.
Close Vivaldi and delete the content of the new profile.
Copy the content of the folder "Profile 1" from you broken profile to the new profile.
@mib2berlin Thank you for our support! It worked. I've figured out why I don't have the default and why it was not working in the beginning with the copy. So my OSD was bugging me, I had 5 profiles but in order for them to be profile 1-5 I created 6 profiles and deleted profile 1 which deletes the Default directory. This is why I didn't have it in the first place. The second problem was that when I deleted vivaldi from .config and started the app to get the dir recreated I haven't deleted the directories inside the profiles. As soon as I've deleted everything in the new profiles and copied the old one it worked like a charm, even the tabs are there. And yes even on the new one I don't have Default now only profile 1-5. Thanks once again !