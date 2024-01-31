after opening sessions some time, lets say after 5-10 times opening a session with 10 links/tabs, im seeing only a grey vivaldi screen for 20sec and then suddenly the window with all the tabs loaded appear. not like in the beginning with freshly started vivaldi, where the window opens instantly and then you see the tabs loading with the bar..

also similar behaviour, when in the bookmark panel right clicking a folder with like 8 tabs, after a while, it takes some seconds to even open the tabs in the tab row..

that has nothing to do with fast performance, and i have a pretty fast new i7 and 16GB ram.

that must be a bug!?

(6.5.3206.55 (Stable) 64-bit, win11)