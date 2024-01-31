sessions & opening tabs/bookmark-folder getting slower and sloooower..
after opening sessions some time, lets say after 5-10 times opening a session with 10 links/tabs, im seeing only a grey vivaldi screen for 20sec and then suddenly the window with all the tabs loaded appear. not like in the beginning with freshly started vivaldi, where the window opens instantly and then you see the tabs loading with the bar..
also similar behaviour, when in the bookmark panel right clicking a folder with like 8 tabs, after a while, it takes some seconds to even open the tabs in the tab row..
that has nothing to do with fast performance, and i have a pretty fast new i7 and 16GB ram.
that must be a bug!?
(6.5.3206.55 (Stable) 64-bit, win11)
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
As always,
Try before on a Clean Profile, then report if still happens or couldn't find the reason.
Despite having a powerful machine, the Profile could be dirty by anything.
So,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
site data/storage, there is nothing, happens on various sites..
no special workers and no flags.
im sure people can reproduce this also, working with sessions.
mib2berlin
@schreck
Hi, I gave up after open a 23 tab session 15 times with restart Vivaldi 4 times, no slowdown.
I open a 250 tab session in between.
I test on my laptop, specs in my signature.
A handful of user report Vivaldi doesn't close, it hangs in the memory.
Could you test if the memory usage of Vivaldi rise after every load of a session.