Mail Handoff Crash - Possible Win 11 issue
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 8bd7a4b7f3e3dfa8e4124615a1319c1e7612a28d
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3085)
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64)
Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 23H2
Installed on 8/26/2023
OS build 22631.3085
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22684.1000.0
I just got this Windows 11 update yesterday and it appears this is having an impact on Vivaldi.
I use Thunderbird for E-mail. this is also current. When a message has a link to a web page, I click on that to launch Vivaldi as the default browser. The page opens but summarily crashes with the black screen.
If I make Google Chrome the default browser, I click on the same link in a Thunderbird e-mail message, but Google Chrome does not crash.
Further experimentation found that if Vivaldi is already open and idling on my system, and I click a webpage link in a Thunderbird mail message, the browser does not crash.
The suggestion here is that there is a problem with the handoff from Thunderbird to Vivaldi.
Oddly, if the browser window is already open and idling on the desktop, no crash is experienced.
I also tested this on my Windows 10 system and there is no crash. Both are up to date for Thunderbird and Vivaldi. The suggestion here is that the Windows 11 update has had an impact of some nature.
Since I thought this was a Vivaldi issue at first (apparently not), I reinstalled the program and also set all parameters to default. That did not improve anything.
So the problem is Thunderbird mail client launching Vivaldi when a mail message web link is clicked. Vivaldi crashes. If Vivaldi is already open and idling on the desktop, no crash.
The suspect so far is the windows 11 update I just received less than 24 hrs ago. Before this Win11 update this did not happen.
DMK
@dmkroslindale Hi,
What happens if you launch a url from the Windows Run dialog?
What happens if you launch a url from the command line, i.e.
start <url>
What happens if you launch a url from another program that allows url launch?
This to exclude TB from the equation.
Do you have crashdumps in:
%localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports
What happens if you rename your profile folder
%localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
To
Default.old
And try to launch again?
@Pathduck said in Mail Handoff Crash - Possible Win 11 issue:
What happens if you rename your profile folder
%localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
To Default.old
And try to launch again?
Same situation. Some but not all of the web sites will crash.
I set the browser to clear any pages I had recently visited so I hare a clean slate when I launch the next time. Under the new profile all of the links I am testing are still displaying as tabs across the top, so those are already loaded in cache. It seems the issue is when I am loading a page fresh for the first time.
I DropBox file I was trying to read seems to crash about the time it asks you to accept all cookies. The page load never gets that far and crashes.
I have a road call to handle right now but will try to retrieve the crash reports when I get back.
For now if I open Vivaldi first and have that idling on the desk top when I click a link in TB, it is OK. It seems to be associated with the hand off between the two to open the browser. As noted in the Original, when I make Google Chrome my default browser this does not happen.
I have tested both Thunderbird with web browser links and BetterBird (the clone) which are the same core engine and working system and this happens with both. Both are Mozilla based.
DMK
PS - Went back to the old profile so I can save my Bookmarks.
@dmkroslindale I specifically asked you to try launching from the Run dialog and the command line to exclude the mail client from the equation. All TB is doing is handing the url over to the OS to send to the default browser.
I doubt any Windows update caused this, it would be rare for an OS update to cause such issues. It could happen but then we'd see a lot of such cases in the coming days.
Hi -
Maybe my original post was not clear.
Vivaldi, in and of itself, when launched on its own, is not showing any problem. It works fine.
However, when using an e-mail client that opens the default web browser, (in this case Vivaldi,) clicking on a link in e-mail, Vivaldi launches, starts to load the page, then crashes. This is consistent whether I use BetterBird or Thunderbird. They are essentially the same Mozilla mail client.
If Vivaldi is already is idling on the desktop, clicking on a link from the mail client also works fine. Apparently since the mail client is not the program initiating the launch of the browser.
When I made Google Chrome the default browser, which uses most of the same code, Google launches itself runs fine the same as Vivaldi. Then when clicking on a link in a mail message, the Google browser launches, and does not crash.
So this appears to be associated with the hand off between the Mozilla mail clients, and specifically with Vivaldi when set as the default browser.
I tested this multiple times today. I also reinstalled Vivaldi from a freshly downloaded copy. Also created a new profile file as instructed with no positive result. I also set all of my personalization back to defaults. Lost count on how many times I relaunched Vivaldi and other programs.
As suggested, up through yesterday this was never an issue. Links in mail messages opened in Vivaldi fine. The only change to the system was the Windows 11 update.
Thanks
DMK
Hi,
Look at the Windows Event Viewer
The New V Profile you've tested was the Guess or a complete Profile?
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
There is only one user on this computer and that is my single profile.
Maybe of interest, I have Vivaldi idling here on my system and the email from the system was clickable to get to the forum -- no problem.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Are there in Thunderbird any advanced settings ( see "Edit configuration") for network.protocol related http or https?
Perhaps something like network.protocol-handler.app.https
Perhaps such can work again:
Open Options → General → Config Editor
Search for
network.protocol-handler.warn-external.https(and http) and set to
true
Open a https link in email
A pop-up shows up to select application to use for HTTP or HTTPS URLs
Click "Choose" and type path to Vivaldi
Select "Remember my choice" and click "Open link"
Repeat steps 3-6 for http link.
//EDIT: Whut!? Does not work in newer Thunderbird 115.7 anymore. I do not know what Mozilla has broken.