Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 8bd7a4b7f3e3dfa8e4124615a1319c1e7612a28d

OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3085)

JavaScript V8 12.0.267.18

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64)

Edition Windows 11 Home

Version 23H2

Installed on ‎8/‎26/‎2023

OS build 22631.3085

Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22684.1000.0

I just got this Windows 11 update yesterday and it appears this is having an impact on Vivaldi.

I use Thunderbird for E-mail. this is also current. When a message has a link to a web page, I click on that to launch Vivaldi as the default browser. The page opens but summarily crashes with the black screen.

If I make Google Chrome the default browser, I click on the same link in a Thunderbird e-mail message, but Google Chrome does not crash.

Further experimentation found that if Vivaldi is already open and idling on my system, and I click a webpage link in a Thunderbird mail message, the browser does not crash.

The suggestion here is that there is a problem with the handoff from Thunderbird to Vivaldi.

Oddly, if the browser window is already open and idling on the desktop, no crash is experienced.

I also tested this on my Windows 10 system and there is no crash. Both are up to date for Thunderbird and Vivaldi. The suggestion here is that the Windows 11 update has had an impact of some nature.

Since I thought this was a Vivaldi issue at first (apparently not), I reinstalled the program and also set all parameters to default. That did not improve anything.

So the problem is Thunderbird mail client launching Vivaldi when a mail message web link is clicked. Vivaldi crashes. If Vivaldi is already open and idling on the desktop, no crash.

The suspect so far is the windows 11 update I just received less than 24 hrs ago. Before this Win11 update this did not happen.

DMK