Minor update (7) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes various security improvements from the Chromium project.
2nd updated
Third, thanks
Mail panel still not opening automatically, is it just me or a known bug?
Also no sound on mail delivery (toggled on), same question.
Pesala Ambassador
This regression, which arose after the UI refactoring, is now over nine months old. It is time that it was fixed.
(VB-97070) Panel Toggle button is on Navigation Toolbar, but on Panel Toolbar Edit Dialog (27/4/2023)