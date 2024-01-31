Hello,

I've been working with the "Reading List" web panel for a while...As a result, I've thought about a certain modification of the UI that I believe would be beneficial to all users...

Essentially, I'm wondering if it would be possible to shrink the size of the Reading List entries, in order to provide more viewable space to show more entries...

Below please find a screenshot of what I propose:

Currently, as you are already aware, the Reading List looks like this...

I propose it be potentially revised to look more like this:

Perhaps this "view" could be added as an option?

One more request, if I may...Would it be possible to drag-n-drop within the list of entries in order to customize the re-ordering of the entries?

Thank you for your time and potential assistance with this request...It is sincerely appreciated!