Unable to Download Passwords
dmkroslindale
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 8bd7a4b7f3e3dfa8e4124615a1319c1e7612a28d
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3085)
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.18
Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 23H2
Installed on 8/26/2023
OS build 22631.3085
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22684.1000.0
It seems the updates were close of recent.
This morning Vivaldi was crashing consistently to the black screen. I reinstalled the most recent version (see above) which is what I had running to begin with through auto updates offered on line. Concerned about the crashes, I decided it was time to download my passwords from the browser.
However when I click that button to download them, nothing is happening. On my Windows 10 system I do not have this problem but that system is a little out of date and only a back up now.
By any chance is this a bug or is there a different way to download my passwords from the browser? It usually gives me a CSV file.
Thanks
mib2berlin
@dmkroslindale
Hi, do you use vivaldi://password-manager/settings page to export/download the file?
I remember issues while using vivaldi://settings/privacy/.
dmkroslindale
That URL worked for me. Apparently the button on the Settings page for password download is dead and not linked to anything.
Ideally, the button on the settings page would take you to the one you suggested. I will save that URL.
Most appreciated. File successfully retrieved.
DMK
