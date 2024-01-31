Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 8bd7a4b7f3e3dfa8e4124615a1319c1e7612a28d

OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3085)

JavaScript V8 12.0.267.18

Edition Windows 11 Home

Version 23H2

Installed on ‎8/‎26/‎2023

OS build 22631.3085

Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22684.1000.0

It seems the updates were close of recent.

This morning Vivaldi was crashing consistently to the black screen. I reinstalled the most recent version (see above) which is what I had running to begin with through auto updates offered on line. Concerned about the crashes, I decided it was time to download my passwords from the browser.

However when I click that button to download them, nothing is happening. On my Windows 10 system I do not have this problem but that system is a little out of date and only a back up now.

By any chance is this a bug or is there a different way to download my passwords from the browser? It usually gives me a CSV file.

Thanks