Disable Tab Animations
I just downloaded the current version of Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57. Is there any way to completely disable tab animations? In the Appearance settings, "Use Animation" is disabled (and cannot be enabled, anyway due to "Reduce Motion" whatever that's about).
But I'm still getting tab animations when I open a new window, which is especially noticeable and clunky when a new tab opens to the left of other tabs and it slides those tabs and "+" sign to the right.
I don't think my older Vivaldi (6.4.3160.47) had this type of animation. Thanks.
Nevermind. Thanks anyway. I reverted back to 6.4.3160.47 where there is no tab animation. (Rumble streams with 6.5.3206.57 were jittery, stopping/starting every 2 seconds, but with 6.4.3160.47 and streams are smooth as silk). Also I can now load Amazon.com easily with no amazon cookies previously in storage.
Hi,
You could install a 6.5 in a StandAlone mode and try from there in a Clean Install for Animations and future updates.
Amazon alredy confirmed but, have you opened a Bug Report?
Same question for the Anmations.
Otherwise that will not be addressed.
@Zalex108 Thanks so much. I'll try again in the future. I spent a couple hours yesterday setting up the StandAlone 6.5.3206.57 from scratch in hopes of resolving a typing issue but that issue eventually reared it's ugly head anyway.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94294/too-fast-typing-adressbar/13?_=1706722579366
I'll try in a few days and report back. Thanks.