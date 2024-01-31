I just downloaded the current version of Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57. Is there any way to completely disable tab animations? In the Appearance settings, "Use Animation" is disabled (and cannot be enabled, anyway due to "Reduce Motion" whatever that's about).

But I'm still getting tab animations when I open a new window, which is especially noticeable and clunky when a new tab opens to the left of other tabs and it slides those tabs and "+" sign to the right.

I don't think my older Vivaldi (6.4.3160.47) had this type of animation. Thanks.