How to select only unread emails in the vivaldi browser? We are talking about RSS
Hi,
Of course - thanks, I'm here for the first time
How to select only unread emails in the vivaldi browser? We are talking about RSS
mib2berlin
@kernpro
Hi, it is a bit miss leading but in Vivaldi there is a difference between seen and read.
The first message is seen but not read, it is maybe 3 pages long.
You can mark a message as read with K or G move to the next message.
I use G all the time, you can select multiple messages and use G or K.
Then they disappear in unread.
There is a setting to make messages as read automatically like other clients do but I like the Vivaldi behave much better.
Many people see bills in there postbox but they never read them.
Cheers, mib