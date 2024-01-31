last edited by Zalex108

@lml

Hi,

Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums

--

Please,

On each report add:

Vivaldi Version: |

Since when happens: |

OS / Version / DE |

--

You will need to provide site links for others to check.

Ads/Trackers and Work on panels while on a video site, aside other things, would load the CPU as well.

Check by yourself,

Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.

Extras

Clean Site Data

Clean Service Workers

vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/

--

Also,

Some useful links:

--

Avoid Data loss

Follow the Backup | Reset links below

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps