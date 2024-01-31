Videos | High CPU
-
I wish the vivaldi browser cloud reduce the cpu usage ,especially when watching web videos!
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
You will need to provide site links for others to check.
Ads/Trackers and Work on panels while on a video site, aside other things, would load the CPU as well.
Check by yourself,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
mib2berlin
@lml
Hi, it depends if your GPU support hardware acceleration, add your GPU device, please.
This is Edge and Vivaldi playing the same video on Youtube, it is 1-4% CPU usage on my Ryzen 7 with integrated GPU:
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57, Windows 11 Pro.
Cheers, mib