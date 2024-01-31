I recently started using Vivaldi and it looks like a great browser, but I'm having trouble persisting my Workspaces / Tabs.

I have created a number of profiles based on the auth accounts I use. Under each profile I try to create a few workspaces with their respective tabs.

Now, each time I close the window the tabs get closed and never restored, except for the pinned ones. Pinned ones get piled up in the first default workspace and all the other workspaces are empty. Non-pinned tabs all get closed.

This happens despite this setting:



I tried using the File -> Save all tabs as session, but it doesn't work either as all the workspaces get screwed up (it opens up triple the workspaces).

Now, this inability to save browser states and restore sessions properly is a deal breaker for me. I really like the browser, but if I don't find a way to persist the workspaces / tabs so that I don't have to reopen them each time the browser is closed, I'll have to give it up.

Did anybody have similar experience? Were you able to make it work?