Uninstall Vivaldi app
hornetster
Created an app from Instagram, and seemed to work for a while, then went a bit 'wayward'.
Have deleted the shortcut to the app, but how do I actually uninstall it??
If I open a new tab and goto instagram.com, most of the time I get wierd responses - ie opens a new window with a blank tab, or opens 2 new windows with nothing in them... and occasionally it will work...
Confused.
Thanks.
@hornetster Open
vivaldi://appsand hover the listed icon, open context menu and you see you can uninstall it.