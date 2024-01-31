My email on my phone
-
I downloaded the Vivaldi Browser app from Play Google but I don't understand where to find the mail to integrate it, as on the Desktop, with the browser
-
Hi,
Vivaldi Mobile has no email client.
-
It would be great if Vivaldi also provided mail on devices. Here is the existing feature request that you can add your vote to (by liking the first post) https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27229/vivaldi-mail-app-for-mobile-phones
In the spirit of keeping things in one place, please continue any discussion about the matter in that thread - grooming and gardening
In the mean time I recommend the FairEmail app.