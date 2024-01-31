It's become pretty useless, most of my thumbnails just displays a cookie popup dialog, or a half loaded webpage. Seems like the screenshot is taken too early, before the page is fully loaded.

I don't know why the cookie dialogs appears, they do not appear when I load the sites myself (I thought it used the same session/cookies).

Yes, I know I can make thumbnails myself, but it's a bit of a hassle.

I can settle for a semi-automated solution e.g when I view the page, click on Capture page - and add a button there that says "Update thumbnail"?

Some samples:

