Speed Dial thumbnail generator desperately needs an update
-
It's become pretty useless, most of my thumbnails just displays a cookie popup dialog, or a half loaded webpage. Seems like the screenshot is taken too early, before the page is fully loaded.
I don't know why the cookie dialogs appears, they do not appear when I load the sites myself (I thought it used the same session/cookies).
Yes, I know I can make thumbnails myself, but it's a bit of a hassle.
I can settle for a semi-automated solution e.g when I view the page, click on Capture page - and add a button there that says "Update thumbnail"?
Some samples:
Google Maps:
Engadget:
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@GeeZuZz The thumbs are generated by loading after 5 sec the page. If there is modal popup or other strange Javascript generate content, you will see it on the Speed Dial thumb. Sad, but a known issue.
I think, if you open such page, go thru until modal is gone, you can bookmark it by the Add Bookmark button in address field.