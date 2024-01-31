I'm not sure if I came up with this first, but I created a universal web panel into which you can insert any link that opens without additional actions. It can be used to output the results of various tools, for example, at the moment I have used it to output the result of summarizing articles. The most important thing is that no modifications were required: only html, css and javascript. By the way, I made it with support of gab.ai .

You just need to create an html page, put the web_panel_icon.png icon next to it (if necessary) and add it as a web panel.

A large number of sites are not allowed to put themselves in the <iframe> , plus there is protection from CORS , so I had to use an external proxy https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com which allows you to go to other domains and get the html content of the pages.

There was also a problem with the fact that on many sites resources are presented in the form of relative links. I fixed some of these problems, but they still occur. If you come up with a more elegant way, for example, some kind of tricky regular, I will be grateful for your help.

There is one limitation: this web panel is read-only. That is, you can click on links, but you cannot enter anything into the text fields of the downloaded pages due to autofocus. I made it so that when opening the web panel, the focus always stood on the address input field, otherwise the command chains would stop working normally.

In general, there are problems, I will be glad to suggestions for improvement.