Address bar drop down menu automatically choosing the closest bookmark/history
After typing a search term in the address bar and clicking enter, I'm always going to a bookmark or history instead of just searching. Can I only VIEW the dropdown and only manually select if I want, without the browser actually highlighting the closest choice and going to that page on Enter? Thanks.
mib2berlin
@seeley
Hi, check the settings of the Drop-Down Menu Priority in Settings Address Bar.
Starting from the default setup, disable Best Result, Direct Match.
Disable Bookmarks, History or move it down in the list.
This need a bit of testing how it work best for your needs.
My settings are simple:
Thank you!! Got it! Works great now. Selecting "Search / Go To" was key. Thx!!