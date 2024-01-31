Amazon.com always sees Vivaldi as robot
Why am I always getting this when I visit amazon using my Amazon bookmark (https://www.amazon.com) BUT, when I click on this link, it goes straight to the page, but when I click on my bookmark containing this exact address, I always get this:
In a slightly older version of Vivaldi, all I needed to do was refresh the website and I would get the normal page but now I get this no matter how many times I refresh (Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57) Thanks.
@seeley
Hi, I add https://www.amazon.com/ as Speed Dial and use your link , page open without Captcha robot page.
I use the Vivaldi ad blocker, Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57.
Please test this in a private window, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
Same thing.. this is crazy. I removed my Amazon bookmark and recreated it.. same thing. but when I click on your link above, no problem. After successfully visiting amazon using the link, I create a new bookmark and click on it.. Same problem.
@seeley
Hm, strange.
Where do you create the link, bookmark bar, in a folder?
@mib2berlin In a folder on the Bookmark bar. Also tried the bookmark bar itself. Even if I click on it in History, same issue.
EDIT: I can click on the above amazon link, go to the website, then click in the history and go to it again, but if I remove the amazon tab and click on that SAME history item, get the issue.
@seeley
I am sorry, cant reproduce it using bookmark bar, history, speed dial or link.
Do you use a cookie delete extension or something?
I am a bit out of ideas now.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks so much. I use cookie auto delete, but I just disabled it , deleted browsing data and restart, and I get the same issue. Not sure what it is, but thanks so much for your help. Greatly appreciated.
I have the Librewolf FF browser and it works OK with amazon.
WAIT A MINUTE!! HOLD THE PRESSES! I restarted the Vivaldi again after I cleared user data and with Cookie Auto Delete disabled and Amazon loads fine!!
I simply added amazon.com to the Cookie Auto Delete whitelist and all is fine!
Thanks for pointing me in the right direction
@seeley
I am glad it work for you now.
In my experience issues in Vivaldi are caused by:
Extensions 80%
User 10%
Vivaldi bug 10%
Many Chrome extensions cause issues in Vivaldi, just keep this in mind if something hit you.
Cheers, mib