Like the author over here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/8821/other-bookmarks

I was also trying to find my "Other Bookmarks" folder.

This folder cannot be found using Vivaldi's bookmark manager.

I use an addon called humble new tab page, which shows the "Other bookmarks" folder, surprisingly.

BTW, after installing the addon, it did not automatically replace vivaldi's newtab page. I had to go to Vivaldi's settings and set the new tab page to chrome-extension://mfgdmpfihlmdekaclngibpjhdebndhdj/newtab.html

On the humble new tab page, I can right click on something and choose "edit bookmarks" (see here), this will open a bookmark manager similar to Chrome's! (see here)

I did not find not find any other way to open it though.