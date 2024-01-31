Found a way to see the "Other Bookmarks" folder by accident
-
wenlong.dai
Like the author over here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/8821/other-bookmarks
I was also trying to find my "Other Bookmarks" folder.
This folder cannot be found using Vivaldi's bookmark manager.
I use an addon called humble new tab page, which shows the "Other bookmarks" folder, surprisingly.
BTW, after installing the addon, it did not automatically replace vivaldi's newtab page. I had to go to Vivaldi's settings and set the new tab page to chrome-extension://mfgdmpfihlmdekaclngibpjhdebndhdj/newtab.html
On the humble new tab page, I can right click on something and choose "edit bookmarks" (see here), this will open a bookmark manager similar to Chrome's! (see here)
I did not find not find any other way to open it though.
-
Other Bookmarks was a hack. Originally Vivaldi didn't support bookmarks in the root folder, and any bookmarks that were not added to a specific folder were shunted to "Other Bookmarks". With later changes to V there is no longer a need for that folder so it is no longer created. Of course if you already have such a folder with bookmarks in it the folder will continue to exist, or of course you could create a folder by that name. If you have no such folder, you don't need one.