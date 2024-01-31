Commands New Tab After, New Tab Before, Open Link in New Tab After, Open Link in New Tab Before
Now it is inconvenient to open new tabs and then tile them with the current one, since the location of the new tab is quite unpredictable and depends on where the current one is and whether it is in a group. Now
New Tabopens a tab in the current group, and
Open Link in New Tabopens a tab at the very end of the tab bar. This is not obvious and needs to be fixed somehow.
mib2berlin
@aminought
Hi, like to have the tab as last tab but you can change this in the tab settings:
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I usually use
After Related Tabs, but I want flexibility when using command chains.
mib2berlin
@aminought
Ah, this was not clear to me, maybe you can edit/change the header to "Add new tab commands" and explain it in the text.
Cheers, mib