Address Bar Search Problem
-
JasonCraneAdkins
When i want so open a website by name, example: google.com or vivaldi.com.
Then the search forces me to one of the search options.
in the case of google.com it opens saved bookmark.
in case of vivaldi.com he opens vivaldi.com/bk/hulu
I couldn't find an answer to my question, also related to other problems resetting the suggestions to default, does not help. Also i couldn't find a setting sat changes this behavior.
Is there a way to have the search option on, and get suggestions without forcing me to one of the suggestions?
Search should be a recommendation not an overwrite of what i tipped in
-
@JasonCraneAdkins Try going to settings > address bar. In the "drop down area" there are some options. Try disabling the ones you don't need, to see if that cleans up your suggestions.
-
JasonCraneAdkins
There is a misunderstanding, the suggestions are fine.
but i want the search as optional, not forced to one of the choices.
This works as soon as i disable the search, but i would like to have the suggestions, as a suggestion and prioritise what i actually tipped in
-
mib2berlin
@JasonCraneAdkins
Hi, I get this with reset to default the "drop down area" but disable Best Result and enable Search Suggestions:
Hit enter Go To vivaldi.com.
Cheers, mib