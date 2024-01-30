When i want so open a website by name, example: google.com or vivaldi.com.

Then the search forces me to one of the search options.

in the case of google.com it opens saved bookmark.

in case of vivaldi.com he opens vivaldi.com/bk/hulu

I couldn't find an answer to my question, also related to other problems resetting the suggestions to default, does not help. Also i couldn't find a setting sat changes this behavior.

Is there a way to have the search option on, and get suggestions without forcing me to one of the suggestions?

Search should be a recommendation not an overwrite of what i tipped in