How to create a new vivaldi mail adress with @vivaldi.net?
I can't find where I can create an email address with an extension @vivaldi.net
edwardp Ambassador
@alp58 Welcome to Vivaldi.
Please see:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
Thank you.
Grizzly0814
Yes you will have to build up a reputation. You can comment, share themes, just overall being active in the community. I had an email with them quite some time ago but switched to proton (huge mistake) and no longer have access. I will one day this time Vivaldi is here to stay lol
@alp58 You can't.
You created this profile 4 hours ago, and it will not be eligible for a vivaldi.net webmail address until it has gained sufficient reputation. Please see the help pages.
We welcome you to Vivaldi land the community with open arms. But Vivaldi webmail privileges have to be earned. They are only available to genuine, involve community members.
