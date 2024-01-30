Hello,

Is there any way to enable or disable page title notifications for individual tabs? For example I'd like to see the notification icon for one tab but not on an email tab that has hundreds of unread messages. I thought the right-click context menu option "Mute Tab" was going to do it until I realized it actually meant literally muting the audio. What I really want is something next to that for "Mute Notifications".

The only option I've seen is the global setting to enable or disable Detect Page Title Notifications, but I wondered if there's any existing workaround to do that on a tab level.