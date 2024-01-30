Login problem for a site
Using Vivaldi, I can't log into my account in a web site. At the same time, with same PC, I have no problem if I use Edge, Chrome, or Firefox.
This is my own web site so I know what is running at the server, just a simple login php script (no javascript).
Any ideas?
Best regards,
Spyros
@Birdline said in Login problem for a site:
I can't log into my account in a web site
Please describe what that means.
Which error is shown?
Do you use VPN/Proxy?
Do you use connection over SSL or not?
Do you connect by IP or hostname/domain in URL?
Do you block Cookies?
Do you use Vivaldi Blocker or other ad/tracker extension?
Do you use some privacy extension?
Thanks for fast reply.
My web site's login page is this: https://www.birdline.gr/skins/index.php?page=login
The error message is 'Wrong Email', but this is what I have set to be displayed in php script.
No VPN/Proxy, No blockers, No Extensions. I use Vivaldi in it's default form.
At some point I unchecked the 'Block Ads on Abusive Sites' in Privacy settings and it seems that it worked, I could login!
But not for long. Next day I had and still have the same problem.
It seems like somehow, the email entered in the text box of the form, does not pass correctly from Vivaldi to my php script and therefor it can't find the email in the database.
Spyros
DoctorG Ambassador
@Birdline can you please check password manager at
vivaldi://password-manager/passwords, select domain from list and inspect username?
-
@Birdline said in Login problem for a site:
My web site's login page is this: https://www.birdline.gr/skins/index.php?page=login
Thanks. But lacking a account, i can no test logins there.
But Vivaldi Blocker shows a Tracker
The error message is 'Wrong Email', but this is what I have set to be displayed in php script.
Then sent username is not correct.
At some point I unchecked the 'Block Ads on Abusive Sites' in Privacy settings and it seems that it worked, I could login!
You should unblock in address field.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
It seems like somehow, the email entered in the text box of the form, does not pass correctly from Vivaldi to my php script and therefor it can't find the email in the database.
You could inspect in Developer Tools what form data is sent to your webpage.
Open the login page
Hit F12
Select "Network"
Select "Doc" tab
Enter Login data and login
In Network list or request you see your index.php
Select it
In right pane select "Payload"
Select "View source"
Then you can see sent raw form data
In my test this query string was sent:
email=a%40er.de&pass=a&submit=
Your page has HTML5 element meta for charset with UTF-8.
Perhaps decoding of POST data is wrong done by PHP (wrong destination charset) or the database table has a different charset.
@Birdline Do you use a extension to insert username and password?
Do you use Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57?