How to add new password without login forms
selmankocael
Is it possible to save new password outside a webpage or login form?
I want to use vivaldi as password manager.
DoctorG Ambassador
@selmankocael Open
vivaldi://password-manager/passwords
Hit "Add" button
I've considered using the password manager instead of login cookies.
Why would "ERR_INVALID_URL" be displayed when I try the
vivaldi://password-manager/passwordscommand?
The message "Message: Security origin cannot access password manager" is in the password manager log.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AllanH Copy the gray URL, paste into address field and hit Return key.
Works for me with 6.5.3206.57 Win 11
If the mentioned URL fails for you, i do not know why, try
chrome://password-manager/passwords
After I updated to the newest Vivaldi version, the URL is working now.