Vivaldi on android ?
Hello, anyone know of a fix to the problem i have on Vivaldi for andoid?
Problem goes like this.
"Link 1"
"Link 2"
"Link 3"
So i when i try to press "Link 2" Vivaldi opens up "Link 3", when i press "Link 1" vivaldi opens up "Link 2"
Problem occurs on all sites i visited.
mib2berlin
@kerligamp
Hi, we still need a link to such a page, if I open Recent in this forum Link 1 open Link 1 and so forth.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
Add a site example as mentioned, also check and follow the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Sounds like the ancient misplaced click when address bar hidden bug, though I haven't seen it in some time. Version of Vivaldi; is this a tablet or phone (the original bug appeared only on tablets), and check to see if it is related to whether the address bar is visible (by scrolling up enough for it to reappear, then clicking).