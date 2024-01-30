Bloomberg Videos cannot play on Vivaldi
-
Hi,
Whenever I am trying to play any live feed or recorded videos on the Bloomberg site, the browser shows the below message,
Error:
Could not download required scripts. Please update your browser or turn off ad blocker to continue to watch.
I have already removed all adblocking extensions and disabled other extensions such as Adobe.
Please help me.
Thank you
-
mib2berlin
@luckypuri
Hi, do you have disabled the Vivaldi ad blocker?
With enabled I get the same message:
If you use a blocker extension disable the Vivaldi ad blocker in Settings > Privacy globally.
uBlock work on this page, for example.
Cheers, mib
-
Oh great, It worked. I didn't know there was an inbuilt ad blocker.
thank you so much for your help.