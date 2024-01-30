History keeps returning me to my last search
Pedrotheswift
Been using Vivaldi for a few weeks . Thought I had it set up to remove search history so as not to blab all my searches to the world . Next time I opened Vivaldi it opened on the page I had last closed . That is scary .
mib2berlin
@Pedrotheswift
Hi, history and last session is different.
You can disable it in Settings > General but then the Workspace feature cant save your open tabs.
For many user this is a major feature and Vivaldi doesn't send your history anywhere anyway.
Cheers, mib