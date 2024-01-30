Cannot put 'Page Zoom' on the left panel
-
rtransformation
I forget from when the 'Page Zoom' cannot be put to the left panel, I'm not sure if this related to the system I use, I'm now using Debian 12, and I wonder if in windows there also exists such problem.
-
mib2berlin
@rtransformation
Hi and no, this is a Vivaldi bug and fixed in the latest snapshot 6.6 (Beta) already.
Such issues are not backported to 6.5, you have to wait for the next stable to get it work again.
Cheers, mib
-
rtransformation
@mib2berlin okay, thanks!