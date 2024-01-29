@Zalex108

Fair request

Vivaldi version: 6.5.3206.55

Noticed it first time today (2024 Jan 29)

Windows 10 22H2

I see (saw) the same thing on two machines (same version of Vivaldi and Windows) and, at the time, roughly a similar set of boxes check (though they did have differences, and also a different priority order).

My default search engine on both machines is DuckDuck, and I believe I did have search suggestions enabled at the time I saw this. But I unfortunately can't say for sure what the order of priority was, since I've since experimented more with the settings on both machines.

And it looks like, if I disable almost everything, it behaves close to how it used to be?



But rather than dis/enable this and that, and move priorities around for days, I figure someone, somewhere, should be able to tell exactly what to enable, and with what order of priority, to match how it originally behaved? Or is that delusional on my part?