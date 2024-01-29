Address bar suggestions getting worse: type "ebay", get "rakuten.com"?
I'm sorry, but what the hey?
I guess I have to disable direct match from the results also? Not much left
The address bar autocomplete used to be a useful feature, but since the 2968.2 snapshot it's just been a complete mess.
Can anyone say exactly what combination of options will restore the functionality to that from before the ill-fated March 9, 2023 snapshot?
What's your default search engine?
Does it has Suggestions enabled?
You may need also to reorder and check what happens
Fair request
Vivaldi version: 6.5.3206.55
Noticed it first time today (2024 Jan 29)
Windows 10 22H2
I see (saw) the same thing on two machines (same version of Vivaldi and Windows) and, at the time, roughly a similar set of boxes check (though they did have differences, and also a different priority order).
My default search engine on both machines is DuckDuck, and I believe I did have search suggestions enabled at the time I saw this. But I unfortunately can't say for sure what the order of priority was, since I've since experimented more with the settings on both machines.
And it looks like, if I disable almost everything, it behaves close to how it used to be?
But rather than dis/enable this and that, and move priorities around for days, I figure someone, somewhere, should be able to tell exactly what to enable, and with what order of priority, to match how it originally behaved? Or is that delusional on my part?
You can Reset that Options at the bottom, just resets the order.
I use the Defaults here, but yesterday, changed and made a couple of searches, both of them searched different things, so despite will need more testing, it seems the reorder would produce some kind of weird behabiour.
mib2berlin
@Turbo
Hi, at default settings disable Best Result, enable Search Suggestion gives:
Disable Direct Match remove the last result in my image if needed.
Don't use the DDG extension, it mess up Vivaldi search.
Cheers, mib