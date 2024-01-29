I used, and loved, Opera from version 5 to version 12. Opera 12 is my favourite browser of all times and I kept using it until its lack of support for newer TLS versions made it impossible to go on.

Then I found out about Vivaldi and have been using it for at least 6 years. I really sympathize with Jon von Tetzchner's vision and principles. I use only a few features. I open Vivaldi first thing in the morning and close it last thing before shutting down my laptop in the evening. I have a bookmarks bar with 10 menus and three useful bookmarklets. Just over 100 bookmarks in all. I rarely have more than 3-4 tabs open at a time.

I use quite strict privacy settings in my default profile, so I use a separate profile for auditing sites as a "regular" user. I use a couple of well-known extensions in that profile, too. Except for tweaking some preferences and removing some stuff from toolbars, I haven't taken advantage of the extensive modification possibilities. Out-of-the-box works well enough for me.

The main Vivaldi feature for me is probably the web panels. I've added 8 panels with useful tools (self-made) that make my life much easier. The screenshot feature is also very useful in my work, as is the QR code. Oh yeah, notes are useful too. And the reading list, ...

My only real gripes about Vivaldi concern the developer tools: mainly that they mess up keyboard shortcuts, but also that the detached mode does not work properly. And I wish spatial navigation worked as well as it did in Opera 12.