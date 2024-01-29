Your opinion about Vivaldi?
I tried to use it at least 3 times, and ended up quitting it. I didn't like the tremendous amount of features that ordinary people don't use while browsing the web. But it became interesting to try it one more time, cause this product attracts me for unknown reason. In this time I spent more time to tweak it as I want, and I can say this is really great. I'm getting dishertened about performance, slower that Edge, Brave even Opera, but faster than Firefox. I was thinking about ditching Edge and start using Vivaldi. Is it worth it? For now I'm getting acquinted with Vivaldi, so I can't say the final conclusion about it
Welcome to the forum! Use Vivaldi for 3 months, try out one feature after another, tweak it a little. Use some mouse gestures. Tile some windows. Organize some tabs in workspaces. Add some web panels. Just get used to some features. Then try to switch to some other browser and realize how that just doesn't work anymore.
I am also struggling with Vivaldi. I know I have got something of high quality here. I don't think anyone with some internet experience would deny that but I am beginning to realise that it is really one step at a time with Vivaldi and it takes a lot of patience and trials to figure out stuff the right way. And we might lose patience at times
Each time that happens I switch to another browser that I am familiar with but for some reason Vivaldi pulls you back once you cool down , it is like it has a soul
My opinion: it's the best browser ever made!
Learn it a little at a time!
@Silouan said in Your opinion about Vivaldi?:
I am beginning to realise that it is really one step at a time with Vivaldi
I had something similar when I started Opera browser in 2003. I also gave Firefox a brief spin but something clicked with Opera. It was like finding easter eggs as I went along. Surprising useful sometimes downright nifty functions.
When Opera changed I jumped ships to Vivaldi. I do have chrome based Opera and Firefox installed but Vivaldi is my main browser.
I used, and loved, Opera from version 5 to version 12. Opera 12 is my favourite browser of all times and I kept using it until its lack of support for newer TLS versions made it impossible to go on.
Then I found out about Vivaldi and have been using it for at least 6 years. I really sympathize with Jon von Tetzchner's vision and principles. I use only a few features. I open Vivaldi first thing in the morning and close it last thing before shutting down my laptop in the evening. I have a bookmarks bar with 10 menus and three useful bookmarklets. Just over 100 bookmarks in all. I rarely have more than 3-4 tabs open at a time.
I use quite strict privacy settings in my default profile, so I use a separate profile for auditing sites as a "regular" user. I use a couple of well-known extensions in that profile, too. Except for tweaking some preferences and removing some stuff from toolbars, I haven't taken advantage of the extensive modification possibilities. Out-of-the-box works well enough for me.
The main Vivaldi feature for me is probably the web panels. I've added 8 panels with useful tools (self-made) that make my life much easier. The screenshot feature is also very useful in my work, as is the QR code. Oh yeah, notes are useful too. And the reading list, ...
My only real gripes about Vivaldi concern the developer tools: mainly that they mess up keyboard shortcuts, but also that the detached mode does not work properly. And I wish spatial navigation worked as well as it did in Opera 12.