--

Please,

On each report add:

Vivaldi Version: |

Since when happens: |

OS / Version / DE |

--

This is mostly related to your User Settings.

Just checked and it's how it works, also for DDG.

After toggle it, refresh the GMail Search Tab.

If still happens,

Try with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.

Extras

Clean Site Data

Clean Service Workers

vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/

Reset Flags

vivaldi://flags [If personally enabled]

--

Also,

Some useful links:

--

Avoid Data loss

Follow the Backup | Reset links below

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps