Stop opening new tab from search engines
Hi! Do you know how to set Vivaldi to stop opening new tab from search engines for example google?
Big Up
This is mostly related to your User Settings.
Just checked and it's how it works, also for DDG.
After toggle it, refresh the GMail Search Tab.
If still happens,
Try with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Hi! Thank You for the response!
Unfortunately this is not that. I have turned this option off from the beginning. This something within the Vivaldi browser. In Chrome or Edge this works normal.
Vivaldi Version: |6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Since when happens: | since start using Vivaldi
OS / Version / DE | Windows 10
Then follow the mentioned Next Steps
Here worked fine
W11
Latest Stable / Snapshot
Also,
Are you referring to the Tab Search, the Toolbar Search or the Context Menu search?
Solved. It was because of the Google Enhancer Extension. Thank you for your help!
Big Up!