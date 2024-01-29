Hi! This request may be considered a multi-request. I am focusing on the final use case that I will try do describe in the best way I can.

"While navigating a website in Vivaldi, I would like to have the capacity to underline and takes notes in a website, keeping them available when I visit that website, for example when I go to my reading list and open it in the reading view have a side panel with the underline marks and the notes relative to particular text (space aligned)"

Now i will try to break this in items:

When visiting a website (article, etc...) I would like to select some text and mark it (with some color) and add notes to that particular piece of text. Imagine that I am making some research for the next big thing I am working on and want to keep the notes connect to the source.

1.1. Right Now I can add text from a website to a note. Also append text to an existing Note. In cases that I add multiple texts to notes this way I loose the source, If I read 10 articles on a subject and add parts of them to a note, when I get back to the note I don't know (except If I have great memory or are simultaneously registering that) the source where that text came from. When I bookmark a website, I have lot's of flexibility to store it in a particular folder. Sometimes there are articles I want to bookmark and read later. the reading list has no "org" features, is just a list, so I think that it could be a plus to have someway (maybe a tick mark when adding a bookmark) like "Add this bookmark to the reading list", and that in the Reading List there was a way to find that particular website by the "folder" or "tag". On other way It can be achieved simply by adding Folders/tags to the reading list, but I think that it will not be as interesting.

Another thing that would be nice to see in the future, imho, is card view of the reading list: A full window view of the reading list like cards.

Thanks for your work and listening to all the "crazy ideas" we, users, have.